'An attack on democracy': International leaders, Jewish groups react to Trump shooting

International figures have responded to the shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday night, in which the former President and current presidential candidate was injured, and one civilian and the shooter were killed.

The new Prime Minister of the UK, Keir Starmer, posted on X that he was "appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump's rally" and sent him well wishes. "Political violence in any form has no place in our societies," continued Starmer, "and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack."

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, condemned "in the strongest terms the attempted assassination," according to his official statement.

"The bullet that grazed his head is not only an attack on democracy, it is also an attack against those who defend and live in the free world," said the Argentinian president.

Dutch politician Geert Wilders wrote, "God Bless America. God Bless the 45th President of the United States," and Orbán Viktor, the Prime Minister of Hungary, sent his thoughts and prayers "in these dark hours."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada said he was "sickened" and extended thoughts to all Americans. The Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida also sent prayers.

Giorgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister, wrote that she was nervously following the news for updates on Trump, and sent him her best wishes for a speedy recovery.

She also said she hoped to see "dialogue and responsibility prevail over hatred and violence."

Seguo con apprensione gli aggiornamenti dalla Pennsylvania, dove il 45esimo Presidente degli Stati Uniti @realDonaldTrump è stato colpito durante un comizio. A lui la mia solidarietà e i miei auguri di pronta guarigione, con l’auspicio che i prossimi mesi di campagna elettorale… — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) July 13, 2024

The Canadian politician, Pierre Poilievre, referred to the incident as an "attempted murder", and said that, while he was relieved the former president was safe, his prayers were with the "innocent people harmed or killed by this heinous act."

"Democracy must prevail", he concluded.

VP of the EU Commission Josep Borrell condemned the attack, saying that it was one in a line of "unacceptable acts of violence against political representatives."

The former Iranian Shah Reza Pahlavi tweeted that "political violence has no place in democracies."

Jewish groups respond to attacks

Several Jewish groups and individuals reached out to express well wishes to the former President, including Jewish Democrats who said they "were alarmed by the shooting at a Trump rally" and stated that "political violence has no place in our country."

"We wish former President Trump and all those injured or impacted by today's incident a speedy recovery and are grateful for law enforcement's swift action," continued the group.

The lobby group AIPAC tweeted their support for Trump, saying they were also "grateful for the courage of the Secret Service officers who risked their lives to protect him."

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said the shooting was a "chilling moment that reminds us of our fragility" and stressed that violence should not be normalized in the context of politics."

The Jewish Federation of North America posted that they were "horrified" and that they mourned for the victims of this shooting.

Israeli politicians extend support

In Israel, Prime Minister Netanyahu tweeted that he was shocked by the attack and prayed for safety and speedy recovery.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said he was shocked by the shooting and continued the message of others that "violence can never ever be part of politics."

Likewise, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir both extended prayers on their social media.