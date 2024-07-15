'I’m supposed to be dead': Donald Trump speaks out after assassination attempt

Former US president Donald Trump said he was "supposed to be dead" in an exclusive interview with the New York Post on Monday morning, referring to the attempted assassination at his campaign rally on Saturday.

Trump gave an interview whilst en route to Milwaukee for the GOP National Convention and recalled how the doctor who treated him said it was "a miracle."

Trump told the New York Post that the bullet would have killed him had he not turned his head to the side to read a chart. This one action, he said, is why only a small piece of his ear was injured.

“I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead,” Trump said. “I’m supposed to be dead."

He praised the Secret Service for protecting him and for killing the shooter, Thomas Crooks, who had situated himself on a roof about 130 yards from the stage, saying the personnel did "a fantastic job."

Trump also referenced the photo of him raising his fist and saying “Fight” three times while his face is dripping with blood. “A lot of people say it’s the most iconic photo they’ve ever seen,” Trump said. “They’re right, and I didn’t die. Usually, you have to die to have an iconic picture.” Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by U.S. Secret Service personnel after he was shot in the right ear during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

“By luck or by God, many people are saying it’s by God I’m still here,” he said.

One killed, two wounded

One man, eventually identified as Corey Comperatore, a firefighter, was killed at the rally. Two others were wounded.

He reportedly told the New York Post he wanted to visit the wounded in the hospitals and call the families.

When asked if the incident had changed his policy or perspective, Trump said he was writing a new speech. “I want to try to unite our country,” he said, “but I don’t know if that’s possible. People are very divided.”