Argentinian President Javier Milei receives ILAN's first Innovation in Politics Award

Argentinian President Javier Milei, honored with ILAN's first-ever Innovation in Politics award, participated in the launch of the ILAN Foundation in Argentina earlier this week. This initiative, spearheaded by the Israel Latin American Network (ILAN), aimed to drive innovation across Latin America by leveraging Israel's advanced technological ecosystem.

The foundation's expansion into Argentina was solidified through an agreement signed earlier this year between ILAN and Milei during his visit to Israel. According to a statement by ILAN, this partnership marked a significant milestone in ILAN's mission to promote collaborative efforts in critical sectors such as education, health, communication, technology, and economic development.

Assa, the founder of ILAN, highlighted Argentina's potential, saying, "It's clear that Argentina fosters and drives innovation progress in its country and Latin America. I can confirm that there are significant young talents here for the future, and the arrival of the foundation in the country will undoubtedly promote the exchange of knowledge and experiences between the two regions, as well as new opportunities for collaboration and joint growth."

Who is Isaac Assa?

Isaac Assa is a prominent Jewish Syrian-Mexican businessman and philanthropist known for his extensive international trade experience and commitment to fostering innovation in Latin America. He founded the ILAN Foundation in 2018 with the vision of transforming Latin America into a region of high innovation by leveraging the successful model of Israel, often called the "Start-Up Nation." His work has been inspired by his close relationship with the late Shimon Peres, former President of Israel, who believed in the transformative power of innovation.

Assa's philanthropic efforts focus on creating opportunities for young innovators to connect with Israel's advanced technological and entrepreneurial ecosystem. Through ILAN, he aims to replicate Israel's success in Latin America by promoting collaboration between government, academia, and private sectors. Assa's initiatives include partnerships with universities to identify and support promising projects, which are showcased and further developed through immersive experiences in Israel.

According to the statement, ILAN operates on the 'Israeli Innovation Triangle' model, which unites government, academia, and private initiative to achieve a balanced and effective innovation ecosystem. This model has been instrumental in Israel’s rise as a global tech hub, often called the "Start-Up Nation."

The foundation plans to partner with Argentine universities to identify and support innovative student projects with social impact. Selected projects will be awarded and invited to participate in a formal event in Israel, where entrepreneurs will experience first-hand the country's innovation in companies, universities, and the government while interacting with peers from other countries.

The foundation aims to bring 40 awardees from Argentina on their first trip to Israel in July 2025, providing them unique opportunities to integrate into ILAN's global network and elevate their projects to the next level. This initiative mirrors successful international exchange programs that foster global perspectives and innovation.