Argentina's President Milei meets Netanyahu in Jerusalem

In a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Argentinian President Javier Milei at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning, Netanyahu thanked the Argentinian president for announcing his intention to declare Hamas a terrorist organization and discussed potential joint business ventures.

The meeting was initially private and then expanded. Netanyahu thanked Milei for taking this step and for his unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself.

In addition, the two agreed on the launch of joint business delegations in various fields.

The Israeli delegation at the meeting included the Strategic Affairs Minister, the National Security Council Director, the Prime Minister's Office Director General, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, the National Economic Council Director, the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Advisor, and the Israeli Ambassador to Argentina.

The Argentinian Foreign Minister, the Argentinian Ambassador to Israel, and the Embassy Head of Mission were part of the Argentinian delegation.

Netanyahu thanks Argentinian President

Netanyahu welcomed Milei to Israel, saying, "We are delighted with your decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move your diplomatic post there, and also, of course, an embassy."

In their discussion regarding the joint business venture, Netanyahu said they both "champion" free markets. He said, "We can do a lot more together. We share the desire for prosperity, security, and peace. We know that the greatest challenge to peace in our area, but also in yours, is Iran. And we appreciate the cooperation that we are doing with you in security and diplomacy."

Milei announced his plans to move the country’s embassy to Jerusalem upon his arrival to Israel. On Tuesday, Milei met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog after first visiting the Western Wall. This trip is Milei's first state visit abroad since assuming office in December 2023. He is a member of the Libertarian Party in Argentina, which advocates for free markets and a secular state.