Israelis, Nentanyahu welcome at Olympics, Macron tells French radio

"Israeli athletes are welcome at the Games," Emmanuel Macron confirmed in an interview with Radio France on Tuesday, in light of calls for Israel's 2024 delegation to be banned.

In the 55 minute discussion, the French leader discussed politics and addressed queries surrounding the Olympics and Israel.

"Israelis are welcome here," Macron stated, and should be allowed to compete under their colors in the opening ceremony, taking place on Friday.

This was previously corroborated by the outgoing French foreign affairs minister, Stéphane Séjourné, who said on Monday that the Israeli delegation are welcome at the Olympic Games.

Macron reminded the interviewer that, rather than him, "it is the IOC (International Olympic Committee) that will decide, and we do not play politics with the Games." Some members of the Israeli delegation to Paris 2024 (credit: ARKIA)

The interviewer asked him what he would say to people who don't understand the difference in the treatment of say the Russian athletes who aren't allows to appear in the opening ceremony, versus Israel who are.

"The situation is profoundly different," Macron responded. "Israel has been responding to a terrorist attack [and] has the right to defend itself."

This comes in light of comments by La France Insoumise, who drew parallels between the Russia and Israel. "Israeli athletes are not welcome at the Olympic Games in Paris," said Thomas Portes, according to Le Monde, elected representative for Seine-Saint-Denis, during a pro-Palestinian rally on Saturday

Macron reminded the presenter that France was the first country in Europe to demand a ceasefire, and that he was "committed to a two-state solution."

He also spoke of the decision of the IOC to be responsible for the Israeli delegation's security while in France.

Threats against the delegation

Speaking on the threats against the Israel team in recent weeks, Macron said "I strongly condemn anybody who puts any of these athletes at risk and threatens them. That is inadmissible."

The presenters also asked whether Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu would be welcome to attend the games, to which Macron replied: "as the prime minister of Israel, he would be welcome to attend, as would any other head of state."

"I continue to have strong relations with Netanyahu and I'm very committed to the security of Israel and to a two-state community, and a ceasefire," Macron concluded.