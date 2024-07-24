UN rep. Erdan: 'The prime minister will discuss the day after, as in the day after we topple Hamas'

Israel’s UN representative Gilad Erdan told reporters Wednesday ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to the US Congress, that the prime minister will discuss the day after, in terms of “the day after we topple Hamas.”

The prime minister is scheduled to speak to a joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday.

“The message that you cannot commit such atrocities against the Israeli people and stay in power is a powerful and important message that the whole region must understand,” he explained.

Erdan described Netanyahu speaking to Congress as “exciting” and an “important day for the state of Israel.”

He described this moment as "more important than ever because we are fighting seven fronts."

“This is a time when there is an election campaign in the United States, so it is an opportunity for us to convey the messages about the importance of the close alliance between Israel and the United States to make it clear to the American people that we are fighting together against the same enemy, that is Iran, that is behind all of the attacks against Israel, be it Hamas, or Hezbollah, or the Houthis,” Erdan said.

“The symbol of the Houthis symbolizes the hate against the United States and Israel,” he continued.

An opportunity to meet Biden and candidates for the 2024 Elections

“It will be also an opportunity for the prime minister to meet both candidates and President Biden,” Erdan said.

In response to a reporter asking him what he thinks about certain members of Congress boycotting Netanyahu’s speech, he said, “I think this is not the way to behave.”

“Even if we do not agree on everything, showing respect and listening is what democracies are about,” Erday explained. “Listening to one another even when there are differences.”

He concluded, “When America is stronger, we are stronger, and vice versa.”