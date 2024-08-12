Sudan ends consultations with US on Geneva peace talks without agreement

The Sudanese government announced on Sunday that it concluded consultations with the US regarding upcoming peace talks in Geneva without reaching an agreement. The consultations, which took place over the weekend in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, were intended to discuss Sudan's participation in the Geneva negotiations.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

Mohamed Bashir Abdullah Abu Nammu, Sudan's minister of minerals and head of the government delegation, stated, "I announce the end of the consultations without agreement on the participation of the Sudanese delegation in the Geneva negotiations." The minister further mentioned that the final decision would be left to the country's leadership based on their assessments.

Details surrounding the decision were not disclosed by the minister.

The US had previously invited the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to peace talks scheduled for August 14 in Geneva, Switzerland. Men unload boxes of nutritional supplements from an helicopter prior to a humanitarian food distribution carried out by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Thonyor, Leer county, South Sudan, February 25, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/Siegfried Modola/File Photo)

Establishing a nationwide ceasefire

The objective of these talks was to establish a nationwide ceasefire, ensure humanitarian aid could reach those in need, and develop a mechanism to monitor and verify the implementation of any agreements.

Sudan has been embroiled in a violent conflict between the SAF and the RSF since April 15, 2023. The ongoing clashes have claimed the lives of at least 16,650 people, according to the most recent data from the United Nations. Additionally, around 10.7 million people are internally displaced within Sudan, while approximately 2.2 million have sought refuge in neighboring countries.