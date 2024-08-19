Man linked to attack on Israeli embassy in Serbia killed by police

A man linked to Salahudin Zujovic, who carried out an attack on the Israeli embassy in Belgrade in late June, was killed by Serbian police on Saturday in the village of Hotkovo in southern Serbia.

The man, Senad Ramovic, had apparently opened fire on the officers first, according to RadioFreeEurope.

His death was officially announced by the Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic. After the attack in June, he said "There is no doubt - this is a terrorist act against the government of Serbia."

Ramović had previously been sentenced to 13.5 years before the attack he committed in late June.

Attacking with a bow and arrow

That incident from by Salahudin Zujovic saw him attack the security at the embassy with a bow and arrow.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz responded to the attack in April by saying "I would like to thank the Government of Serbia and all those involved in the prompt response, for their strong support and cooperation following the attempted terror act on the Embassy of Israel in Belgrade today, during which a Serbian guard was injured by the terrorist. I would also like to send my wishes for a quick recovery to the injured guard."