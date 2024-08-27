NYPD, NYC schools, and colleges prepare for school protests

Members of the New York Police Department met last week with New York City Public Schools Chancellor David Banks and representatives with local colleges and universities in preparation for handling protests in the upcoming school year , Deputy Commissioner Rebecca Weiner told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday with NYC Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials.

"These are really helpful conversations as we are in the midst of reopening for the 2024-2025 school year, making sure everybody knows one another, has had ongoing communication and can work collectively in real time," Weiner said. "But also planning thoughtfully how to make sure schools are reopening safely, that students are allowed to express First Amendment rights and are doing so in a way that is respectful of their peers' ability to learn."

We've learned a lot over the last several months and we've worked together consistently throughout the summer to make sure we are all ready, Weiner said.

On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) held a call with public safety experts and more than 200 college and university campus leaders across New York State, according to a statement from her office, to "reinforce the importance of emergency plans ahead of students returning to campus for the fall semester." An NYPD law enforcement official stands guard after establishing a closed perimeter on campus around student protesters at Columbia University during a comprehensive operation to clear campus of protesters in support of Palestinians (credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS/FILE PHOTO)

"With increased need to monitor and respond to campus protests and potential threats to student safety, Governor Hochul, State Police and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services met to reinforce expectations and connect campus leaders with necessary resources," the statement said.

New York Police collaborates with college campuses

According to Hochul's office, the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) conducted reviews of campus emergency response plans and conducted multiple training sessions with higher education institutions across New York State in the spring of this year. Throughout the summer, the New York State Police worked closely with campuses to enhance emergency planning and "remains committed to working with college campuses to ensure comprehensive measures are in place to protect the school communities."

Protests have already begun this week at Columbia University and Baruch where students protested at the school's Hillel.