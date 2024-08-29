Tolerance: The Key of Understanding and Global Peace

Life is filled with unexpected events and astonishing developments in every corner of our planet. On one side, we are witnessing the relentless rise of artificial intelligence, which promises to unlock unprecedented opportunities, liberating us from mundane tasks and enriching our lives. Yet, on the other side, the world teeters on the brink of widespread conflict, with local wars drawing us perilously close to global confrontation. It is a sobering reality just 25 years into the 21st century—a century once heralded as the dawn of innovation, prosperity, and peace for all. Regrettably, these hopes have yet to materialize.

As I reflect on the causes of these conflicts, I see that they are deeply rooted in historical mindsets shaped by centuries of cultural and national differences. I was born and raised in Uzbekistan, a land steeped in history as a vital crossroads along the "Great Silk Road," where East meets West. For centuries, this region has been a melting pot of cultures where people of diverse nationalities, religions, and languages coexist harmoniously. Understanding and appreciating this cultural diversity is crucial, as it is the key to the region's historical significance. Despite the region's turbulent history—marked by changing rulers and shifting empires—the bonds of mutual respect and cooperation have remained steadfast, allowing us to weather even the most challenging times.

Today, the nations of Central Asia—Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan—are home to nearly 80 million people, with this population expected to reach 100 million in the near future. The trajectory of development in this region and the values that will guide it hold profound significance for Central Asia and the world. It is a region deserving of close attention as it rapidly evolves.

Central Asia's history is rich and complex, with each chapter more dramatic than the last. Over 2,500 years ago, this fertile land was part of the mighty Persian Empire. Later, Alexander the Great's armies, in their quest to conquer India, carved their legacy into its soil. Nearly a millennium afterward, Arab tribes brought Islam to Central Asia, gradually intertwining it with the region's daily life and traditions. The early Islamic period in Bukhara and Samarkand was a time of remarkable intellectual and cultural flourishing, where tolerance was not just a virtue, but the very foundation of society. This historical significance of tolerance in Central Asia enabled the coexistence of diverse communities and fostered the intellectual achievements of religious scholars like Imam Bukhari, Imam Termizi, and Imam Samarkandi, alongside pioneering scientists such as Al-Farabi, Al-Khwarizmi, Beruni, and Avicenna.

Central Asia's 9th and 10th centuries are rightly regarded as a Renaissance, when the foundations of a "system of ethical relations" between people of different faiths, ethnicities, and cultures were established. It is remarkable that Uzbekistan, a country where over 130 nationalities coexist, has never experienced religious conflict—a testament to the enduring wisdom of this system.

Over a millennium, Central Asia has crafted a simple yet profound value system. At its core lies a deep self-respect rooted in pride in one's heritage, history, and folklore. This self-respect is personal and communal, enabling people to walk with dignity and treat others with the utmost respect, regardless of age, background, or status. In Uzbekistan, even a young child knows to greet others with "Salam Aleikum," whether they are acquaintances or strangers. This greeting is not just a courtesy; it is the first rule in an unwritten code of human relations—a code that transcends differences and emphasizes our shared humanity.

In this context, it does not matter what language someone speaks, what religion they follow, or where they come from. What matters is the recognition that we are all equals. This simple truth, combined with the ancient tradition of hospitality dating back to the time of Abraham—known in the East as the Prophet Ibrahim—is central to the Uzbek code of honor. To experience genuine Uzbek hospitality, visit any home, city, or village at any time, and you will be welcomed as an honored guest. This hospitality is not just about the abundance of delicious food—it is an expression of warmth and sincerity offered from the depths of the heart.

What is the secret to this enduring "code of honor"? How has it been preserved through centuries of change? Once again, folk wisdom provides the answer: "The words of our ancestors are the eyes of wisdom," as an old proverb goes. Indeed, respect for elders and reverence for family are fundamental to Uzbek life. Ingrained in daily practice, these values have stood the test of time, ensuring that the code of honor remains relevant and powerful today.

This code has been tested many times over the centuries. A poignant example is Uzbekistan's response during World War II, offering refuge to hundreds of thousands of displaced people from Eastern Europe. Despite their nationality, religion, and language differences, these refugees found safety and comfort in Uzbekistan. Among the refugees were more than two hundred thousand European Jews. The kindness and generosity of ordinary Uzbek people helped them survive the horrors of war. Many chose to stay after the conflict ended, becoming part of Uzbekistan's multicultural tapestry.

Today, thanks to this deeply rooted "code of honor," built on the foundation of tolerance, Central Asia remains an "island of stability" in a world beset by conflict. Here, people of different backgrounds live together in peace and friendship.

I write these words to emphasize that the key to Uzbekistan's high "happiness index" lies in its unwavering commitment to tolerance. The world could learn much from the Uzbek people's wisdom—a wisdom grounded in love for one's neighbor and the pursuit of unity over division. Ultimately, we are all children of the same Creator, and while our differences make us unique, peace is our shared responsibility.

The writer is the President of HIT, the Holon Institute of Technology.