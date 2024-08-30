'An abiding love' for Israel: Nick Cave explains his pro-Israel stance

Australian musician Nick Cave discussed his support for Israel and the Jewish people and explained why he has ignored calls to boycott the country in a Wednesday interview with Reason magazine.

According to Cave, he has an "abiding love" for Israel. He also explained his issue with evoking a cultural boycott, saying that he finds it difficult to think his music would be used to punish "ordinary people because of the acts of their government."

"I understand that this is a controversial thing to say...I just don't agree with a cultural boycott in general," Cave said.

Cave has received criticism from former member of the Pink Floyd band, Roger Waters, who has been vocal about his anti-Israel stance. In July, Waters defended the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and denied that there was proof that Hamas terrorists raped any of its victims.

Waters has criticized Cave for choosing to perform his concerts in Israel in the past, and when asked about him, Cave said, "Roger Waters is deeply damaging to the sort of boycott movement. It's embarrassing."

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters speaks during an interview with Reuters in London, Britain, July 1, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT)

A close connection to the Jewish people

When asked why he is so adamant about his stance against antisemitism, Cave explained how he was raised near a Jewish community in Australia and had many Jewish friends, including a Jewish girlfriend, when growing up.

"I just have a relationship with the Jewish people," Cave said.

Cave also said that, from a biblical viewpoint, he has been fascinated by Israel and has always wanted to visit the country to see its religious sites. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"Regardless of all the horrific complications going on in Israel at the moment, deep down, I have a sort of abiding love for that place," Cave emphasized.