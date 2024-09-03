'Yankee, go home': US Marines attacked in Turkey, authorities make arrests

Turkish authorities detained 15 Turkish suspects after two US marines were attacked by a mob in Izmir, Turkey, the Izmir Governorship stated on Monday.

The 15 suspects detained were members of the Turkey Youth Union, an anti-Ameircan, youth organization often associated with the Patriotic Party. The president of the group was also detained.

The organization posted a video of a group of men attacking and putting sacks over the heads of the two US Marines while shouting "Yankee, go home."

The Izmir government office stated that following the assault, five additional US soldiers intervened before the police arrived.

The soldiers had arrived in Iznir on the USS Wasp on Sunday, after a joint training exercise with the Turkish Naval Forces.

The US embassy in Turkey confirmed the attack and added that the two soldiers are safe, on X, formerly Twitter.

A spokesperson from the White House stated that they were troubled by the assault, and were "appreciative that Turkish police are taking this matter seriously and holding those responsible accountable."

A symbolic act

Placing a sack over the head of a US soldier has been part of a longstanding tradition of protest in Turkey, used often to display anti-American sentiment.

The Turkey Youth Union has previously been involved in similar cases of assault. In 2011, members placed sacks over the heads of US Navy sailors in Bodrum. In 2013, a similar protest was conducted in Iskenderun.