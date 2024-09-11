South Africa: We will not withdraw the lawsuit at the International Court of Justice

South Africa announced on Tuesday that it would not withdraw its lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, the Office of the President of South Africa announced.

In addition, the bar announced that it will present its arguments to the judges in October.

Why this is important:

The announcement was made after Walla reported that Israel asked the US Congress to put pressure on South Africa.

The South African president's office said in a statement, "We will provide facts and evidence that will prove that Israel is committing genocide in Palestine." Judges arrive at the International Court of Justice at the start of a hearing where South Africa requests new emergency measures over Israel's attacks on Rafah, as part of an ongoing case South Africa filed at the ICJ in December last year, The Hague, Netherlands May 17, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)

They also announced that no country has come to South Africa requesting it to withdraw the lawsuit. "The legal process will continue until the court rules on the matter. We hope that during the legal process, Israel will implement the temporary orders issued by the court," the statement said.