Turkey criticizes US-Cyprus defense agreement, citing security risks

Turkey condemned a new defense cooperation agreement signed between the US and the Republic of Cyprus on Wednesday, criticizing it as a threat to Turkish Cypriot security. The Turkish Foreign Ministry stated that the roadmap, along with the June announcement of a strategic dialogue between the US and Cyprus, compromises Washington’s neutral stance on the Cyprus conflict.

“These steps … undermine the neutral USA position towards the island of Cyprus and make it more difficult to reach a just, lasting, and sustainable settlement of the Cyprus issue,” the ministry said.

Cyprus’ Defense Minister Vasilis Palmas and US Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander signed the agreement in Nicosia. Palmas described the roadmap as a “strong commitment to further enhancing and deepening our relationship.”

Tensions simmer between Turkey and Washington

Although Turkey is a NATO member, tensions between Ankara and Washington over Cyprus have increased in light of broader geopolitical challenges, including the war in Gaza and US support for Kurdish groups in Syria. A man with a child are silhouetted against sunset sky as they walk past the graves of soldiers killed in the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus at the Tymvos Makedonitissas military cemetery in Nicosia, Cyprus July 19, 2024. (credit: YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU/REUTERS)

Cyprus has been divided since Turkey’s 1974 invasion following a brief Greek-inspired coup. While the Republic of Cyprus governs the southern part of the island, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is recognized only by Turkey.

Despite recent United Nations efforts to revive peace talks between the island’s two governments, Turkey and Turkish Cypriots insist that negotiations must recognize equal sovereignty between the north and south.