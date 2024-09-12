UK suspends visa exemptions for Jordanian nationals due to policy violations

The British Embassy in Amman has notified Jordan’s Foreign Ministry that it is suspending visa-exempt status for Jordanian nationals traveling to the UK, according to the state news agency Petra.

The suspension of the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), which simplifies visa issuance for Jordanians and other visitors, is due to “continued violations” by Jordanian travelers, the embassy stated on Wednesday.

The ETA was first introduced for Qatari nationals on November 15, 2023, and later expanded in February 2024 to include citizens from Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Sufian Qudah, spokesperson for Jordan’s Foreign Ministry, acknowledged “continued misuse” of the program, despite efforts by Jordanian officials in London to resolve the issue with British authorities.

Qudah added that future discussions may lead to changes in the UK's decision.

Rise in asylum claims

The UK Home Office explained that the suspension was triggered by a rise in asylum claims from Jordanians. It coincides with the UK’s broader efforts to digitize its visa process and tighten travel restrictions for visitors.

The Home Office also announced that, starting in 2025, visitors from Europe, Australia, the US, and Canada will be required to use the ETA system for entry into the UK, even for short stays, ending their visa-free access.

Though the ETA is not a traditional visa, it requires visitors to obtain permission before entering the UK.