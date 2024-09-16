US Secret Service 'needs more help' after second Trump gunman, Biden says

President Joe Biden said on Monday that the US Secret Service "needs more help," a day after agents thwarted the second apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in less than 10 weeks.

Agents opened fire on a gunman who was spotted with an assault-style rifle hiding in bushes at one of Trump's Florida golf courses, a few hundred yards away from where Trump was playing. The suspect fled by car, leaving behind two backpacks and his weapon, and was later arrested.

Ryan Routh, the reported suspect, has entered a federal courtroom in West Palm Beach, Florida, a CNN reporter said on social media.

Routh was wearing dark prison scrubs and his hands and feet were shackled, the reporter said.

Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, was safe and unharmed, but the incident raised fresh questions about how an armed suspect was able to get so close to him, just two months after another gunman fired at Trump during a July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, grazing his ear with a bullet.

The Secret Service, which protects presidential candidates, "needs more help," including possibly more personnel, Biden told reporters on Monday morning, adding: "Thank God the president's OK."

The agency came under intense scrutiny after the earlier attempt on Trump's life, which led to the resignation of Director Kimberly Cheatle. The service bolstered Trump's security detail following the July 13 attack, in which the gunman was shot dead by responding agents.

Investigate second Trump assassination attempt

House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, who convened a bipartisan task force to investigate after the first assassination attempt, said in a Fox News interview that Congress would also examine the latest incident.

"We need accountability," said Johnson who also called for more resources to protect Trump. "We must demand that this job is being done."

Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe traveled to Florida after Sunday's assassination attempt, according to several news outlets. Rowe, who took over after Cheatle's resignation in July, told Congress on July 30 he was "ashamed" of security lapses in the earlier attack.

Rowe has been with the 7,800-member Secret Service for 25 years, according to an official biography, rising to the agency's No. 2 spot before he was promoted in July.

The suspect was identified in multiple media reports as Routh, 58, though authorities have not yet confirmed his identity. Routh was a staunch supporter of Ukraine and had traveled there after Russia's 2022 invasion, seeking to recruit foreign fighters.

Profiles on X, formerly Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn with Routh's name contained messages of support for Ukraine as well as statements describing Trump as a threat to US democracy.

"@POTUS Your campaign should be called something like KADAF. Keep America democratic and free. Trumps should be MASA... make Americans slaves again master. DEMOCRACY is on the ballot and we cannot lose," read a post on X, tagging Biden.

Reuters was not able to confirm that the accounts belonged to the suspect, and law enforcement agencies declined to comment. Public access to the Facebook and X profiles was removed hours after Sunday's incident.

Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats have cast Trump as a danger to US democracy, citing his effort to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. Harris has promised unwavering support for Ukraine if elected.

Trump has expressed skepticism about the amount of aid the US has provided Ukraine and has vowed to end the war immediately if elected. He told Reuters last year that Ukraine might have to cede some territory to gain peace.

Trump blamed Biden and Harris for the assassination attempt, citing their "rhetoric" and claiming the suspected gunman was acting on Democrats' "highly inflammatory language."

"Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country — both from the inside and out," he said, according to Fox.