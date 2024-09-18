Finland's Stubb calls for UN Security Council reform amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Finland's President Alexander Stubb has called for expansion of the UN Security Council, abolition of its single state veto power, and suspension of any member engaging in an "illegal war" such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Stubb, who leads the Nordic nation's foreign policy, said he would support reform calls at next week's UN General Assembly in New York, which will discuss the composition of the global body's Security Council.

The council, which consists of five permanent and then rotating member states, is mandated to maintain global peace. Still, geopolitical rivalries have deadlocked it on issues ranging from Ukraine to Gaza.

In an interview on Tuesday, Stubb said he would propose expanding the number of permanent members from five to 10, with one more from Latin America, two from Africa, and two from Asia.

"No single state should have veto power in the UN Security Council," he told Reuters.

The US, Russia, China, France, and Britain are among five nations with veto power. It has also backed two permanent seats for Africa. Delegates react to the voting results during the United Nations General Assembly vote on a draft resolution that would recognize the Palestinians as qualified to become a full UN member, in New York City, US May 10, 2024. (credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Stubb said any member engaging in an illegal war, "such as Russia is in right now in Ukraine," should be kicked off.

Moscow has justified its invasion of Ukraine by saying it is creating a buffer against Western aggression and taking territory that is historically Russia's.

Backing Ukraine

Stubb said he knew his Security Council proposals were "beyond what is usually said from small member states" but added that the big nations would otherwise not propose weakening their own influence.

"So they talk the talk but don't walk the walk," he said, hoping others would help take the plan forward by the UN's 80th birthday next year. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Any changes to Security Council membership need approval by two-thirds of the General Assembly, including the five veto powers.

"My basic message is that if countries from the global South, Latin America, Africa, and Asia do not get agency in the system, they will turn their backs on the United Nations. And that we do not want," he said.

The former Finnish prime minister and European parliamentarian, who took office in March as president, urged support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who will address the UN assembly about his "victory plan."

"He has informed us that 90% is already there, and the 10% that he will present is what will be needed for him to win this war," Stubb said.

He urged Western nations to lift restrictions on the use of donated arms that leave Ukraine "with one hand tied behind its back."

"We need to let that hand go and allow Ukraine to do what Russia is doing to it," he said.

Stubb did not give credence to Russian President Vladimir Putin's threats of nuclear escalation. "Last time we saw Putin using aggressive language on nuclear weapons, the global South and China basically told Putin to stop," he said.