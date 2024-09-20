Ohana and Milei discuss Hezbollah, hostages in Buenos Aires meeting

During a Friday meeting between Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and Argentinian President Javier Milei, the South American leader reiterated his support for Israel as the Jewish state faces a physical and ideological onslaught from both within and without the Middle East, according to a summary of the events provided by the Knesset spokesperson.

“Hezbollah launched a war against Israel 11 months ago despite not being attacked by us,” Ohana told Milei at the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires. “Tens of thousands of civilians have been displaced from their homes since then. In such a scenario, there is no possibility that Hezbollah will end this war as it began.”

The meeting between the Speaker and the Argentinian president reportedly covered a variety of Middle East security topics, with a focus on the hostages remaining in Hamas captivity in Gaza and the rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

“These are days of decisiveness— and Israel is changing the reality in the north for its citizens so they can safely return to their homes, no matter what,” Ohana continued. “The world is now safer and better after arch-terrorist Ibrahim Aqil is no longer alive. This is a clear message to the leaders of terrorist organizations — no one is immune."

Ohana vowed to continue its campaign to defeat Hamas in Gaza, adding that world leaders were needed to continue pressuring the terror organization’s leader, Yahya Sinwar, to release the hostages. Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana meets with Argentinian President Javier Milei. September 20, 2024. (credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

"Israel committed to defeating Hamas, returning hostages"

"Israel is committed to defeating Hamas and bringing back all of its kidnapped citizens, including those with Argentine citizenship,” Ohana told Milei.

Ohana also thanked the Argentinian president for his vote against the UNGA resolution to to strip Israel of the right to self-defense against Palestinian terrorism in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and east Jerusalem.

Argentina was one of 14 countries that voted “no.” Another 124 countries voted in favor of the resolution, and 43 countries abstained.

The day before the meetings, Ohana attended a commemoration ceremony for the 1992 Hezbollah suicide bombing of the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires, which killed 29 people, and lit a candle for the victims of the 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires, which claimed the lives of 85 people.

Additionally, the Knesset Speaker also held meetings with Argentina's Speaker of the House, Martín Menem, Vice President and President of the Senate Victoria Villarruel, and other senior members of Congress.

The father of Naor Hasidim, who was murdered in Kfar Aza on October 7, and the father of Ori Danino, who was murdered in Hamas captivity, also attended the meetings.

