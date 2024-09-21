Columbia U. president apologizes to pro-Palestinian students 'hurt' by NYPD encampment sweeps

Columbia University’s interim President Katrina Armstrong apologized on Tuesday to those who were “hurt” during police sweeps of pro-Palestinian encampments in April, the Columbia Spectator reported on Thursday.

Asked by the paper whether she agreed with her predecessor’s decision to involve law enforcement, she repeatedly apologized for the move.

“I know that this is tricky for me to say, but I do understand that I sit in this job, right. And so if you could just let everybody know who was hurt by that, that I’m just incredibly sorry,” Armstrong said. “And I know it wasn’t me, but I’m really sorry. … I saw it, and I’m really sorry.”

“I want to just say, I see the harm that happened,” Armstrong later added. “And I am deeply committed that I work with all of you, I work with all of the community to both address that harm and to understand.”

The apology was not well-received by members of the university's Jewish community.

“Instead of apologizing to the antisemitic protesters, [Armstrong] should be apologizing to the Jewish students for failing to protect them from relentless discrimination and harassment,” student Maya Cukierman, 19, told The New York Post.

"It's an ominous sign for Columbia's dwindling cohort of Jewish students that its interim president is starting the new academic year by apologizing for Columbia's enforcement of basic time, place, and manner restrictions on anti-Israel protestors who terrorized Columbia's Jewish community," Columbia Law School graduate Rory Lancman stated.

“Dr. Armstrong gave a wide-ranging interview with the student newspaper that in part focused on the impact of the past year, and just as she has as done while speaking to many groups across our campus, she recognized their pain and reiterated how sorry she is to all students who are hurting,” a spokesperson told the Post. “She remains committed to ensuring everyone at the university feels safe and respected as we rebuild and heal this year.

Pro-Palestinian action at Columbia

Columbia University has seen students call for Tel Aviv to be burnt to the ground, and individual protesters praise Hamas figures.

New York Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials announced in April that 108 people had been arrested during encampment sweeps.

“The police department then sent resources to Columbia per the University’s request and were brought onto the campus after numerous warnings were given and attempts made to disperse the crowd, the individuals still refused to leave,” NYPD commissioner Edward Caban said. “At that point, based on the University’s wishes to clear the South Lawn, which, again, is University property, arrests were made for trespass.”

Columbia’s leadership has been criticized for handling the protests and for responding to concerns expressed by Jewish students. In July, three Columbia University staff members were suspended after a text chat in which they mocked a panel on Jewish campus life and safety concerns was leaked.

The leaked chat revealed staff claiming the complaints of Jewish students and Columbia Hillel Brian Cohen were given attention because “$$$$” and came from “such a place of privilege.”

Columbia settled on a lawsuit in June, brought forward by Jewish students claiming that they were facing a hostile environment as a result of actions made by pro-Palestinian groups on campus. As part of the settlement, Columbia has promised to provide walking escorts, safe campus entrances at all hours of the day, and accommodations for students who could not complete exams owing to campus disruption.

ANDREW LAPIN/JTA contributed to this report.