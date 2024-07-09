Columbia staff removed from positions after mocking Jewish student concerns

Three Columbia University staff members who had mocked the concerns of the Jewish student body in leaked text messages were permanently removed from their positions on Monday, Provost Angela Olinto and President Minouche Shafik said in a statement.

Former vice dean and chief administrative officer Susan Chang-Kim, associate vice dean for student and family support Matthew Patashnick, and dean of undergraduate student life Cristen Kromm had been suspended in late June after an audience member had photographed their text message exchange at the May 31 “Jewish Life on Campus: Past, Present, and Future” panel and shared them with the Washington Free Beacon.

Antisemitic stereotypes texted during a meeting on antisemitism

The conversation, which had been released by the House Committee on Education and the Workforce at the beginning of July, stated that the complaints of Jewish students and Columbia Hillel Brian Cohen were given attention because "$$$$" and came from "such a place of privilege."

"Their conduct was wrong and contrary to the mission and values of our institution. It revealed, at best, an ignorance of the history of antisemitism," said Olinto, who promised that her office would launch a new antidiscrimination training program that would include antisemitism training for faculty and staff. A separate program would be established for students. Pro-Palestine protesters march past a Star of David made of Israeli flags on Columbia University campus, during a march in support of a protest encampment supporting Palestinians in New York City, U.S., April 29, 2024. (credit: David Dee Delgado/Reuters)

Apologies given

Dean Josef Sorett who had participated in the exchange but had not been suspended, had apologized and taken responsibility for the incident, according to Olinto. Sorett will reportedly write to the student body to apologize and address his role, and had reached out to the Jewish community.

"This incident revealed behavior and sentiments that were not only unprofessional, but also, disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes," said Shafik. "Whether intended as such or not, these sentiments are unacceptable and deeply upsetting, conveying a lack of seriousness about the concerns and the experiences of members of our Jewish community that is antithetical to our University’s values and the standards we must uphold in our community."

According to the leaked conversation, Chang-Kim, had dismissed student safety concerns by writing “Hard to hear the woe is me, we need to huddle at the Kraft Center."

Kromm had remarked in one text “If only every identity community had these resources and support."

“He knows exactly what he’s doing and has to take full advantage of this moment. Huge fundraising potential,” said Patashnick.

Columbia University was the locus of intense anti-Israel protests after October 7, and sparked a movement of protest encampments across the US and around the world in which the self-proclaimed "student intifada" demanded that the administration adopt anti-Israel policies.

JTA contributed to this report.