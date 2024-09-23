Egyptian warship delivers more arms to Somalia, officials say

An Egyptian warship has delivered a second major cache of weaponry to Somalia, including anti-aircraft guns and artillery, port and military officials said on Monday, in a move likely to stoke further friction between the two countries and Ethiopia.

Ties between Egypt and Somalia have grown this year over their shared mistrust of Ethiopia, prompting Cairo to send several planeloads of arms to Mogadishu, Somalia's capital, after the countries signed a joint security pact in August.

Ethiopia angered Mogadishu by agreeing a preliminary deal in January with the breakaway region of Somaliland to lease land for a port in exchange for possible recognition of its independence from Somalia.

Egypt, which has been at odds with Ethiopia for years over Addis Ababa's construction of a vast hydro dam on the headwaters of the Nile River, has condemned the Somaliland deal.

The Egyptian warship began unloading the weapons on Sunday, one diplomat said. Security forces blocked off the quayside and surrounding roads on Sunday and Monday as convoys carried the weapons to a defense ministry building and nearby military bases, two port workers and two military officials told Reuters. The Blue Nile River is seen as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam reservoir fills near the Ethiopia-Sudan border, in this broad spectral image taken November 6, 2020. (credit: NASA/METI/AIST/JAPAN SPACE SYSTEMS, AND US/JAPAN ASTER SCIENCE TEAM/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)

Nasra Bashir Ali, an official at Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre's office, posted a photo on her X account of Defence Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur watching as the ship was being unloaded.

“We know our own interests, and the choice of our allies is our decision to make, not to be dictated by others”.Defence Minister @Amohamednur pic.twitter.com/bCKyelaUp3 — Nasra Bashir Ali (@NasraBashiir) September 23, 2024

Egyptian authorities either declined to comment or did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Egyptian media reported on Sunday that Egypt's embassy in Mogadishu warned its citizens not to travel to Somaliland due to the security situation in the region.

Ethiopia has at least 3,000 soldiers stationed in Somalia as part of an African Union peacekeeping mission (ATMIS) fighting Islamist insurgents, while an estimated 5,000-7,000 troops are deployed in other regions under a bilateral agreement.

Somalia has called the Somaliland deal an assault on its sovereignty and says it wants all Ethiopia's troops to leave at the end of the year unless Addis Ababa scraps the agreement.

Egypt's contribution

Meanwhile, Egypt has offered to contribute troops to a new peacekeeping mission in Somalia, the African Union said in July, though Cairo has not commented publicly on the matter.

Ethiopia's government did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment but has in the past said it cannot stand idle while "other actors" are taking measures to destabilize the region.