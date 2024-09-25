Argentina's President Milei calls out UN's hypocrisy in condemning Israel

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon thanked Argentine President Javier Milei for defending Israel in his speech before the General Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, the two leaders embracing for a handshake following Milei's speech.

"Thank you, President Milei! You are a true friend of the State of Israel," Danon said in a statement. "In this hall where they slandered Israel all day, you showed courage and supported Israel!"

During his remarks, Milei criticized the UN for its hypocrisies in criticizing Israel.

"In this same house, we, that purports to defend human rights, we have also included bloody dictatorships in the Human Rights Council, including Cuba and Venezuela without reproach," Milei said.

"In this same house, which purports to defend the rights of women, we've allowed on the CEDAW Committee countries that punish their women just for showing their skin," Milei added. Argentina's President Javier Milei addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 24, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

The only country 'to defend liberal democracy'

"And this same house has voted against the State of Israel, which is the only country in the Middle East to defend liberal democracy."

The rest of Milei's speech focused on criticizing the organization from its shift in its original mission of peace and human rights to promoting collectivist policies under the 2030 agenda.