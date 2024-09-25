Starmer calls for return of the 'sausages' when referring to Gaza hostages

Prime Minister of Britain Keir Starmer mistakenly referred to the Israeli hostages held in Hamas captivity as "sausages" when calling for their return during a Tuesday Labour Party conference, in footage that circulated on social media following the slip-up.

"I call again for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The return of the sausages," Starmer mistakenly declared.

Although Starmer recovered from his slip-up immediately after it occurred, correcting sausages with "hostages," the clip of the error was widely shared throughout social media platforms.

Additionally, after Starmer corrected himself, he carried on to call for a "recommitment to the two-state solution, a recognized Palestinian State alongside a safe and secure Israel."

The context of the mistake came as Starmer addressed the Israel-Hezbollah tensions, which have significantly escalated in the past week. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech at Britain's Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 24, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja)

Calling for de-escalation of Israel-Hezbollah tensions

Starmer stated that he calls for "restraint and de-escalation of the border between Lebanon and Israel."

"Again, all parties, to pull back from the brinks," Starmer emphasized.

The address also came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government for mixed signals and “misguided actions” in an interview with the Daily Mail, published last week on Wednesday.

“After the October 7 Hamas massacre, the previous British government was clear in its support. Unfortunately, the current government is sending mixed messages,” Netanyahu reportedly stated in the interview.