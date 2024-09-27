American hostage families slam Netanyahu for not talking about ceasefire deal in UN speech

The families of seven American hostages criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not utilizing his speech before the United Nations General Assembly to present the parameters of a ceasefire deal, a statement from the families said.

While appreciating Netanyahu's commitment to returning the hostages, the families said words are not enough.

"Once again, he failed to present any solution to get closer to a ceasefire that would release the 101 hostages currently held in Gaza, including seven Americans," the statement said.

"We still have not seen or heard from our sons, brothers, parents, and siblings in captivity.

Hamas must lay down arms. but Netanyahu must work to get deal done, families say

The families said while the responsibility to lay down arms rests squarely on Hamas, Netanyahu must work directly with the United States to see that every potential option is revisited to get a deal done. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 27, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)

"The time for talk has long passed. It’s time to act. Anything less is a failure of leadership," the families said. "Work with the United States and get a deal, Mr. Prime Minister. Bring them home now.”