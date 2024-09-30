The success of the Austrian far-right is a threat to the Jewish community, religious leader says

The head of the Jewish community in Austria has warned that the victory of the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) in Austria’s general election should be seen as a threat to Jews in the country.

“The electoral success of the FPÖ is a threat to the Jewish community, “ said Oskar Deutsch, explaining that, unlike most right-wing populist movements in Europe and elsewhere, the backbone of the FPÖ is the secretive German nationalist fraternities, and they stand in direct ideological lineage with National Socialism.

"Two days before the election, three of the party’s top candidates were caught on tape participating in a funeral where the loyalty song of the SS was sung, “adds Deutsch.

"It is part of the FPÖ’s political DNA and a whole legacy of scandals pointing to their sympathy for National Socialism. Even the courts have ruled that one may speak of the 'Kellernazis‘ (cellar Nazis) in the FPÖ." he said.

"In the public they pretend to be democratic, but then the members of these secretive german nationalist fraternities go to the cellars of their clubhouses to sing nazi-songs and plan their dangerous revolution. Today, their antisemitic rhetoric comes veiled in demands to ban Shechita, while framing the practice as torture. Therefore, they are not only trying to ban practices enabling Jewish life in Austria, but they are also demonizing Judaism. Mr. [Herbert] Kickl defends the SS, criticizing the Nuremberg guilty verdict against the SS.“ Head of Freedom Party (FPO) Herbert Kickl poses, as vote projections show that FPO won the general election, in Vienna, Austria. September 29, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/LISA LEUTNER)

No other parties will sit with the FPÖ

"All other parties ruled out entering a coalition with Kickl’s FPÖ because of the radicalization of the party under Kickl, “ The head of the Austrian Jewish community stressed.

"Even the conservatives ruled out Kickl as a coalition partner – for the first time. Yes, the FPÖ became biggest group in the Parliament, but every democrat knows, that democracy is about having a majority and not a horse race where one can win medals. And more than 70 % of voters voted against having the FPÖ in government. Along with the Jewish community, the FPÖ is taking the free press, arts, education, and democratic processes into its crosshairs“.