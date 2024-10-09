Ben Shimon sets goals for blue-and-white amid injuries and high hopes

The Israel National Team will play in a pair of Nations League clashes against France and Italy as the blue-and-white look to find its first points in the campaign that began in early September.

Ran Ben Shimon’s squad will face Les Bleus on Thursday at the Bozsik Arena in Budapest, just as it did against Italy last month in what was considered a home game due to the security situation in the Holy Land. Israel will then travel to Udine for a match against Gli Azzurri on Monday, October 14.

Ahead of the clashes, Ben Shimon discussed his goals for this campaign while also addressing why certain players are on the squad and why others are not.

“We were very satisfied with the attitude of the players and the squad we chose for the previous window of matches,” Ben Shimon began. “We wanted to maintain some kind of line and path. There are players who play more and others who play less, but when you want to create team motifs, you have to stick with the same players along the way. Unfortunately, there were injuries to key players, and we had to make adjustments.”

He also addressed the situation with Dean David specifically. Team Israel midfielder Oscar Gloukh (10) and teammates celebrate a goal against Mali during a men's Group D football match at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Parc des Princes. (credit: Jack Gruber/USA Today Sports)

“I had a conversation with Dean. He was not satisfied with the minutes he received and expressed his disappointment to me, which is perfectly fine. Dean was not invited because he requested that if he wouldn’t get significant minutes, he preferred not to be called up. I thought it was the best decision for the benefit of the National Team, and this is the decision I made. The decisions I make are always for the benefit of the National Team.”

Player readiness and team goals

Ben Shimon has been in constant contact with his players over the past month to see who will be available and who might be sidelined due to injury.

“We stayed in regular and daily contact with the players, and we really want to know who is 100% healthy and can serve the team in the best way. I don’t like taking injured players. Daniel Peretz really wanted to come, but he didn’t have enough time to recover. The players really want to come to the National Team, and that’s a phenomenon I truly appreciate.”

Goalkeeper Omri Glazer has returned to the National Team and will be a crucial part of Ben Shimon’s squad. “If Omri Glazer is healthy, he is the first-choice goalkeeper. Yoav Gerafi was a pleasant surprise – he conducts himself like a true professional, as does Sherif Kayuf. I am very satisfied with this position. We have very talented goalkeepers, and we also saw amazing things from Omer Niron. It’s a very strong position for the team.”

Oscar Gloukh will undoubtedly be an important contributor. The Red Bull Salzburg star has shown tremendous progress in his young career, making him a perfect candidate to lead the blue-and-white. Ben Shimon spoke about investing in the relationship with his budding superstar.

“Like any player, Gloukh will play the minutes I think he should get. I really appreciate him. I went to visit him in Salzburg and watched him play in their Champions League match in Prague because I believe investing in this relationship is important. I really want to give him the stage to prove what he can do. I also have demands, and I think things are also dependent on him. I really like him and think he’s an amazing player. He helps the team, and there’s no doubt that he’ll continue to help us in the future. Our meeting was very successful and positive.

“Gloukh brings outstanding abilities to the team. Sometimes, there are ups and downs, and that’s natural. Can he and Solomon play together? I think people often questioned the ability of players to work together, and those combinations ended up being the best. I believe Manor Solomon is brilliant on the right side – he shows great skill and commitment. I would love to see both of them play together, though sometimes it will happen, and sometimes less so, depending on the team’s needs for that particular game.”

Tai Baribo, who has been excelling in the MLS with the Philadelphia Union, could also be a key player.

“As for playing time, we’ll see. It’s clear that players will get minutes, but it’s not about how many minutes – it’s about what they do with them. Everyone will have a chance.”

Ben Shimon continued, “The contribution of bench players is becoming increasingly significant. Finding good players who can make an impact off the bench is crucial, and that’s why I took a deeper roster. We’ve seen Dor Peretz and Gabi Kanichowsky playing many minutes and constantly contributing. It’s important that players are always ready to step in, and I was impressed with how Jaber and Abu Fani came on. I was also pleased with the performance of others.”

Although Israel is not expected to finish at the top of a Nations League group that includes Belgium, France, and Italy, Ben Shimon has clear objectives for his team.

“There are things I want to see in this campaign. We often play well, feel a bit comfortable, and then take our foot off the gas. It’s crucial for me to see continued progress, like in the second half against Italy and against Belgium.”

“In this Nations League campaign, our goal is to see which players we can rely on moving forward and to build a team that is difficult to play against. We want to make progress in every area, including responding to goals and maintaining an aggressive approach. Most importantly, I want us to play for results and achieve them. Even at this level, I want to see a team that believes in itself and is brave enough to take that next step.”