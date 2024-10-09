Biden, Netanyahu speak as Israel prepares retaliatory strike on Iran

US President Joe Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday as Israel weighs the scope of its anticipated retaliatory strike on Iran. The call which lasted about 45 minutes marks the first time the two leaders have spoken since August. Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic contender for the Presidency was on the call. It coincided with a sharp escalation of Israel's conflict with both Iran and Iran-backed Hezbollah with no sign of an imminent ceasefire deal to end the conflict with Iran-backed Hamas in Gaza.

Rising tension throughout region

The Middle East has been on edge awaiting Israel's response to a missile attack last week that Tehran carried out in retaliation for Israel's military escalation in Lebanon.