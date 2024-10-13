Was Christopher Columbus Jewish? His DNA is being tested

Spanish researchers are poised to release the results of DNA tests conducted on Christopher Columbus's remains in a scientific investigation that may reshape our understanding of one of history’s most famous figures.

The mystery surrounding the 15th-century explorer's origins has long been the subject of heated debate. As history books claim, was he the Italian from Genoa, or could he have been of Jewish descent? This age-old question may finally be answered.

The forensic team, led by Professor José Antonio Lorente from the University of Granada, has spent over two decades analyzing DNA from remains buried in Seville Cathedral.

Columbus, known in Spanish as Cristóbal Colón, passed away in 1506 and has since become controversial, with various countries claiming his origins.

Competing theories over the years have suggested Columbus could have been Spanish, Basque, Portuguese, or even Jewish. Many historians have been fascinated by the idea that he might have hidden his Jewish heritage to avoid persecution by Spain's Catholic monarchs.

The results, set to be aired in a documentary titled Columbus DNA: The True Origin on Spain’s national broadcaster RTVE, promise to shed light on the explorer's enigmatic past.

Lorente confirmed that DNA samples taken from Columbus, his son Hernando, and his brother Diego have led to significant findings. "We have been able to prove beyond all doubt that the remains in Seville belong to Christopher Columbus," said Lorente, though the specifics about his birthplace are still being debated.

The research is part of an effort to solve the mystery of Columbus's nationality. Claims about his origins range from Italy to Spain and Portugal, with some theories suggesting he was the illegitimate son of nobility.

However, one theory suggests Columbus was a Spanish Jew who deliberately concealed his roots during the height of the Spanish Inquisition.

Despite centuries of speculation, thanks to modern DNA techniques, the truth about Columbus's heritage might only now be uncovered. The documentary promises to deliver conclusive evidence that could revolutionize how we understand the man behind one of the most significant voyages in human history.

The research aims to see whether Columbus’s identity will be rewritten or reaffirmed.

The Jewish Connection

One of the more intriguing possibilities is that Columbus may have been of Jewish descent. Advocates of this theory point to several clues, including Columbus’s use of Jewish symbols and a mysterious gap in his early life, which some believe could be explained by a need to hide his background.

If this theory proves correct, it would place Columbus among the many Jews who lived in hiding during the Spanish Inquisition, further complicating his legacy. While Columbus is celebrated for his discoveries, his role in the European conquest of the Americas has also drawn sharp criticism, particularly regarding his treatment of indigenous populations.

The DNA results expected this weekend could answer long-held questions and possibly even reshape Columbus's image as an explorer and his complex personal history.