One Direction bandmates 'completely devastated' by Liam Payne's death

Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates said they were completely devastated by the news of his death, with singer-songwriter Harry Styles taking to social media to say he would forever cherish the years they spent together.

Payne, who shot to global fame with boy band One Direction, died at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, triggering an outpouring of tributes from fans around the world.

A joint statement was signed by singers Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan.

"In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly," Payne's former bandmates said.

They also said that their thoughts were with the English singer's family, friends and fans, concluding: "We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."

In a separate statement posted on Instagram on Thursday, Styles said Payne's greatest joy was making people happy.

"The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life," Styles said.

Malik also posted on Instagram about the late singer, along with a photo of them dozing off next to each other.

"I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give just to give you a hug one last time," he wrote.

'Struggling with idea of saying goodbye'

Along a picture of Payne embracing him at a gig, Tomlinson wrote he was beyond lucky to have had Payne in his life.

"I'm really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye," he said. "I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn't to be."

Auditions for "Britain's Got Talent" in Blackpool, England, were postponed on Thursday "due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne," Applause Store, the ticket provider for the show, said in an Instagram story.