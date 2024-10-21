Fans react to decade old Liam Payne post saying 'We love Israel'

Many former Liam Payne fans comment they ‘no longer feel bad’ he died after a 12-year-old post he wrote on X/Twitter simply reading, “We love Israel,” resurfaced on Thursday, the day after the was found dead outside of his hotel in Argentina.

“Another Zionist supporter has died. Feeling zero sympathy for him and his family,” one user wrote.

The post, written in January of 2012, was a response to a fan when the former One Direction star held a Questions and Answers session on his social media.

“Did you guys know you have so [many] fans in Israel?” the fan asked, prompting Payne to respond that the band loved Israel.

What was he supposed to say?

The post has been circulating across social platforms, sparking arguments regarding what they believe Payne should have said.

“Y’all gotta realize he said this to a fan from Israel,” a fan wrote, “what’s he supposed to say??”

“He was meant to say f— the Jews and f— the Zionists and f— anyone who has even one iota of adoration for Judea.” another replied.