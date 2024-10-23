North Korea's Kim Jong Un visits missile bases, slams US nuclear means

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited strategic missile bases and examined the readiness "for action of strategic deterrence" while calling the US strategic nuclear capabilities a threat, state media reported on Wednesday.

The US strategic nuclear means pose an "ever-increasing threat" to North Korea's security environment, and long-term threats demand Pyongyang's "thorough and strict" counteraction posture of its nuclear forces, he was quoted as saying by KCNA.

Kim also urged the modernization of the armed forces by prioritizing the strategic missile force in the future, calling it "an important principle of the strategy for building the national defense."

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends the 5th National Meeting of Mothers in Pyongyang in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency on December 4, 2023. (credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS)

Kim Jong Un's visit

KCNA reported that he was accompanied on his visit by Kim Yo Jong, his powerful sister, and Kim Jong Sik, the first vice department director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

KCNA did not say when the visits took place.