Pentagon promotes official with alleged Iran ties amid leak probe and spy accusations - report

Ariane Tabatabai, a Pentagon official with alleged links to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has been promoted despite a recent leak of US intelligence concerning Israel’s potential retaliatory strike against Iran.

Tabatabai, previously Chief of Staff to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations, was elevated last month to Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Force Education and Training, as reported by Politico on Thursday.

Her promotion comes amid an FBI-led investigation into the leaked intelligence documents, which reportedly detailed Israel’s plans to counter Iran following its October missile attacks. This has led to heightened criticism, as some have accused Tabatabai of divided loyalties, recalling prior calls from members of Congress for her removal over past IRGC-related communication concerns.

A central figure in the leak investigation

Earlier this week, Sky News Arabia reported her as a central figure in the leak investigation. However, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder stated that “to my knowledge, this official is not a subject of interest.” The FBI remains in charge of the probe, with the Pentagon deferring to its findings. An American flag is shown hung in observance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at the Pentagon on September 11, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. (credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

BREAKING: BIDEN-HARRIS WHITE HOUSE JUST PROMOTED SUSPECTED IRANIAN SPYAriane Tabatabai, founding member of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Iran Experts Initiative and subject of multiple congressional inquiries, was promoted to Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense. pic.twitter.com/xM2dkejywc — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) October 24, 2024

The timing of the leak, as Israel gears up for potential action against Iran, has intensified concerns. Israeli officials have described the breach as “extremely serious” but noted it is unlikely to alter their strategic plans. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reportedly spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, emphasizing the Pentagon’s commitment to safeguarding intelligence shared between the allies.

HANNAH SARISOHN and REUTERS contributed to this report.