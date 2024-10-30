Russian drone strikes Jewish school in Kyiv, causing significant damage but no casualties

A Russian drone struck Kyiv’s Or Avner Chabad Jewish school early Tuesday morning, inflicting significant damage just hours before students were expected to arrive. Rabbi Yonatan Benyamin Markovitch, Kyiv’s chief rabbi and a key figure in the Chabad community, called it a “tremendous miracle” that no one was present during the explosion.

The Perlina school, part of the Or Avner Chabad educational network in Ukraine, was heavily damaged, with destruction impacting classrooms, the school’s transport vehicle, and the students’ rest area. An adjacent building sustained injuries to several people, though no casualties were reported at the school. More extensive internal damage was averted thanks to fortified windows equipped with protective film.

Rabbi Markovitch, accompanied by his wife Elke Inna Markovitch, arrived at the site with city officials and police to evaluate the damage and strategize how to maintain school operations. “The light of Torah and Jewish education in Kyiv will not be extinguished,” he stated. “Our mission to educate and uplift our children continues, even in challenging times.”

A neighborhood gas station only 50 meters away remained untouched by the blast.

Chabad’s JRNU network in Ukraine is conducting a comprehensive damage assessment. Despite the destruction, Perlina has remained a central anchor for Kyiv’s Jewish community, operating continuously since the conflict began and serving as a critical support for Jewish students and families in the city.