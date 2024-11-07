Iran says US elections are an opportunity to review 'wrong approaches'

US elections are an opportunity to review the "wrong approaches" of the American government, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Thursday, according to state media, after Donald Trump won the presidency on Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump's return to the White House could mean stricter enforcement of US oil sanctions against Iran, which he initiated in 2018 after exiting a nuclear pact between Tehran and global powers.

"We had bitter experiences with various US governments' past policies and approaches. Elections are an opportunity to review the wrong approaches of the past," Baghaei said.

Ready to end nuclear standoff

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in September that Tehran is ready to end its nuclear standoff with the West, which accuses it of seeking the capacity to develop nuclear weapons. Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only.

Outgoing President Joe Biden attempted to revive the nuclear deal with Iran in negotiations but failed to reach a new agreement. Trump has not made clear whether he might reopen the issue. Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign rally at the J.S. Dorton Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina, Nov. 4, 2024. (credit: CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES)

"What is important for Iran will be how we evaluate the actions of the US government," Baghaei added.