Douglas Murray: Trump can 'clean-up' Biden's mess by supporting Israel, defunding Iran

British journalist and political commentator Douglas Murray offered his perspective on what President-elect Donald Trump could do to "clean up" after the current Biden-Harris administration leaves the White House, a Thursday New York Post piece revealed.

Murray pointed out ten things the Trump administration could improve in countries abroad, emphasizing supporting Israel and defunding Iran. According to Murray, Trump would rectify the "chaos" caused by US President Joe Biden's administration.

Murray has openly expressed his pro-Israel views following the October 7 Hamas attacks and throughout Israel's multifront war.

In the Post, he wrote that the Biden administration "was wet and leaky as hell," as it only "talked a strong game on Israel."

He continued that while Israel does not require America to fight its wars for it, it needs the US as "a resolute ally while it finishes off Hamas and Hezbollah."

Regarding the hostages kept in Hamas captivity, he noted that America must assert the pressure that he claimed the Biden-Harris administration "never did" to free the hostages.

Murray moved on to address Iran, stating that dealing with the country was the most important thing Trump could do in the Middle East.

He then emphasized that the Biden-Harris administration was the only reason Iran was capable of fighting a "seven-front war" against Israel. According to him, Biden and Harris "turned the money spigots on for the mullahs the minute they came into office."

"With Trump on the way back, Israel should be confident that its responding counter-strike destroys the mullahs and wipes away their nuclear ambitions once and for all," he wrote.

What else could Trump repair?

Among Murray's list of the ten things the Trump administration should repair was also negotiating a settlement to the war in Ukraine, returning the trade war against China, and sanctioning Qatar.

Additionally, regarding the Middle East, Murray's list included Turkey. He wrote that Trump would force the country, which has extensively expressed support for Hamas, to choose a side. "Hamas or NATO. You can have one, but not both," he wrote.

Murray also addressed Saudi Arabia and claimed that the Abraham Accords, which were formed during Trump's first term in office, "should have won him the Nobel Peace Prize."

"Now that Trump is back, he can add Saudi Arabia, and who knows how many other countries will be involved in the deal?" Maurry wrote.