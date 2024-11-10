Trump in phone call advised Putin not to escalate in Ukraine - report

US President-elect Donald Trump spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and discussed the war in Ukraine, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Trump advised Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine and reminded him of "Washington's sizeable military presence in Europe", the Post reported.

During the election campaign, Trump said he would find a solution to end the war "within a day," but did not explain how he would do so.

Trump had also spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, according to media reports.

On Friday, the Kremlin said Putin was ready to discuss Ukraine with Trump but that did not mean that he was willing to alter Moscow's demands. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint press conference with Moldova's President Maia Sandu and President of the European Council Charles Michel, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 21, 2023 (credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)

Putin's plan of action?

On June 14, Putin set out his terms for an end to the war: Ukraine would have to drop its NATO ambitions and withdraw all of its troops from all of the territory of four regions claimed by Russia.

Ukraine rejected that, saying it would be tantamount to capitulation, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has put forward a "victory plan" that includes requests for additional military support from the West.