The FBI claims it stopped a potential ISIS terrorist attack in Houston, Texas

The FBI claimed on Thursday that they stopped a terrorist attack by Houston man Anas Said, 28, who was indicted for attempting to provide material support to ISIS.

He was arrested on November 8 at his apartment in West Houston, where he reportedly was planning an attack. Said bragged that he would commit "a 9/11-style" attack if he got the resources.

Federal court documents show that Said, a US citizen, created and disseminated ISIS recruitment propaganda. He reportedly had multiple social media accounts that contained messages proving his support for the terrorist group. Prosecutors allege that Said had a strong distaste for US military personnel that served overseas and fought against Muslims.

"He admitted to discussing how best to conduct an attack on local military recruiting centers," said FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams in a press conference. "He admitted to wanting to use explosives to commit a mass killing here in Houston. He expressed the desire to join the US Military just so he could commit an act once he was inside their ranks."

Said reportedly had discussed researching the locations and layout of the Israeli consulate in Houston and various synagogues in the area to better understand the security measures at the sites, and "openly acknowledged that he wants to fight against and kill proponents of Israel."

New video captures the chaotic moment the FBI arrested a man in Houston, Texas, after authorities accused him of being an ISIS radical plotting a terrorist attack on U.S. soil. The suspect pleading not guilty today. Pierre Thomas has details. https://t.co/2gTEMi4OA4 pic.twitter.com/Uy18FAzZGY — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 15, 2024

Said wanted to target a military recruitment center

One of Said's key locations of interest was a joint military recruitment center about a mile from his place of work. According to court documents, Said "considered asking military members that he would see near his work if they supported Israel or if they had been deployed to Afghanistan or Iraq and killed Muslims there, and if they said yes, those are the persons he would kill."

Said had been posting ISIS propaganda since 2017 and allegedly wanted to move back to his home country of Lebanon to join ISIS. Court documents say that he tried to join the organization several times.

In a 2019 interview, Said told the FBI that he didn't consume ISIS propaganda anymore and that he only used the internet for school.

"We stopped a potential terrorist attack from happening right here in Houston," Williams said. "Any day we can publicly say that is a good day."

In contrast, Said's attorney claims that the 28-year-old had no ability to do any meaningful harm. Attorney Baldemar Zuniga told NBC News in an email that he is focusing on the allegation that his client provided material support for ISIS by producing propaganda.

"Despite allegations that my client made statements to government agents regarding proposed terrorist acts, the indictment does not currently allege any planning, or acts, of terrorism," said Zuniga. "This appears to be a lengthy investigation, and it will take some time to sift through all of the evidence. "

“I will tell you directly that if he is the biggest local threat to our national security, then I am sleeping pretty good at night because I just don’t think my client has the capacity to carry out any type of terrorist activity plan, anything," Zuniga told KPRC 2, a local Houston news station.

Said pled not guilty. He is being detained pending trial.

If convicted, Said will face up to 20 years in federal prison and a potential maximum fine of $250,000.

The case is expected to go to trial in February 2025.