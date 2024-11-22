Trump nominates Jewish billionaire Howard Lutnick for Secretary of Commerce

Howard Lutnick, a Jewish billionaire, philanthropist, and staunch supporter of Israel, has been nominated by President-elect Donald J. Trump to serve as Secretary of Commerce.

Lutnick, currently co-chairing Trump’s transition team, is a significant donor to United Hatzalah, Israel’s largest independent emergency medical service (EMS) organization.

In June 2024, Lutnick and his wife Allison announced a $7 million donation through the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund to support families impacted by the October 7 attacks in Israel and to further United Hatzalah’s lifesaving mission.

The contribution has enabled the expansion of United Hatzalah’s emergency fleet, including ambucycles, ambulances, and advanced medical equipment. This initiative reflects the Lutnicks' longstanding commitment to philanthropy, including support for the families of 9/11 victims and military families across the United States.

During United Hatzalah's gala in New York earlier this year, Lutnick shared his personal connection to resilience, recalling the devastating impact of the 9/11 attacks on Cantor Fitzgerald, where he serves as chairman and CEO.

"None of my people got out," he recounted, referring to the tragic loss of 658 employees. Despite this, Lutnick emphasized his belief in rebuilding and hope: "Israel will rebuild. And it will be stronger... In 15 years, Israel will be the shining star of the world."

United Hatzalah applauds the nomination

United Hatzalah President and Founder Eli Beer congratulated Lutnick on his appointment, lauding his leadership and philanthropic dedication. “Howard's resilience and leadership are exceptional, from the amazing recovery of Cantor Fitzgerald after 9/11 to promoting philanthropic efforts for Israel and United Hatzalah,” said Beer.

“As Secretary of Commerce, Howard’s vision and dedication will undoubtedly strengthen America and the world’s economy.”

Beer added, “This is a moment of pride and hope for the entire State of Israel, and it is a great privilege for me and the organization that they are members and partners in our life-saving work.”