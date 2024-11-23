Children's artwork captures hope and trauma in war zones worldwide

November 20 is World Children’s Day, a day dedicated to promoting international unity, raising awareness of children’s rights, and improving their welfare. Yet, as wars and conflicts continue, children remain among the most vulnerable—innocent victims enduring the harshest consequences of human tragedy. Their pain, often too profound for words, finds expression in art. Through drawings, children channel their anguish onto paper, revealing emotions that transcend borders and politics.

Bringing these voices to the forefront, The Media Line showcases artwork by children from Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine, and Russia, emphasizing the resilience of young hearts caught in conflict. Efforts were made to include art from children in Armenia and Sudan, but such contributions were not available by the time of publication. Lee Leventer's therapy result. (credit: Courtesy)

Israel

When describing her therapy sessions, Lee Leventer, an art therapist who has been working with the children of Be’eri since immediately after the attack happened, spoke about a girl who was given a white canvas and paints of many colors. However, she chose to use only the red color, paint her hand with it, and mark it on the white canvas.

A different girl, Leventer said, “asked for a lot of colors, so I brought her like 20 different colors, colors that glow in the dark—and she took only the black color and painted the whole canvas black.”

Josy Bloomin, an eighth-grade student at Ironi Hey High School in Haifa, expressed her feelings through art. “I felt broken and betrayed and wanted to express the emotional storm I was in by creating an imperfect painting with torn pieces of paper, glass, and glue,” shared Bloomin. Her artwork was created just a month after the October 7 massacre.

The Conflict in Israel

The war triggered by Hamas’ October 7, 2023, assault on Israel has caused significant devastation. According to Israeli authorities, the initial attack resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths among Israeli citizens and foreign nationals in Israel. Around 600 Israelis have been killed since then. Around 22,100 Israelis have been injured in the conflict. More than 250 people were abducted on October 7, with 122 still held captive in Gaza as of November 2024. Israel has faced over 13,200 rocket launches from Gaza, 12,400 from Hezbollah in Lebanon, and hundreds of projectiles from Iran, Yemen, and Syria.

These attacks have severely strained Israel’s defense systems, including the Iron Dome, and displaced about 200,000 Israelis. The psychological toll is immense, with survivors recounting violence and widespread trauma overwhelming mental health services. Economically, the conflict has disrupted businesses and agriculture, creating significant challenges for displaced residents and straining government resources.

Gaza

Art has also provided solace in Gaza. Muhammad Timraz, former owner of Gray Café in Gaza and founder of the Heart of Gaza project, uses art to support children aged 3 to 17. “The project is a platform for the most vulnerable voices, presenting their artwork inside a tent in Deir al-Balah, which accommodates 12 children in each session,” Timraz told The Media Line.

Internationally, the project has expanded with its first exhibition held in Sligo, Ireland, in July 2024. It has since spread to the US, the UK, Germany, Italy, and France, fostering global dialogue through art workshops.

On October 28, 2024, the first exhibition, titled “Art from the Outside,” was held at the artists’ tent in Deir al-Balah, showcasing artworks created in Chicago, reflecting this cross-border interaction. “Children must be protected and must live life despite the war. My goal is to preserve their childhood and provide these activities as a form of escapism,” concluded Timraz. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The Conflict in Gaza

In response to Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack, Israel launched a military operation in Gaza, resulting in widespread destruction, massive displacement, and loss of life. By November 2024, over 43,000 Palestinians, including 13,000 children, had been killed, and more than 102,000 were injured, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip.

Approximately 1.9 million Gazans—90% of the population—were displaced, with many forced to flee multiple times. Israeli bombardments severely damaged or destroyed 30% to 60% of Gaza’s structures, including homes, schools, and medical facilities. Humanitarian aid has been severely restricted, leaving over 90% of the population facing extreme food insecurity, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The economy has been devastated, and, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, over 35,000 children have lost one or both parents, further compounding the humanitarian crisis.

Lebanon

In Lebanon, Adriana Hajj, a Lebanese painter and art therapist, launched the Art Heals initiative tohelp children displaced by the war.

“During times of war, a sense of helplessness often overwhelms those not directly involved in community relief efforts. In response, we chose to contribute in the best way we could by launching the Art Heals campaign, led by me with the support of my sister and Rayan Hayek. We visited shelters in Aaley, in the Mount Lebanon area, where many families have been displaced. The goal was to provide displaced Lebanese children a safe space to express their emotions and cope with trauma through creative expression using art as a fun and therapeutic tool,” said Adriana Hajj, a renowned Lebanese painter and art therapist, to The Media Line.

Art Heals seeks to offer children hope and emotional relief to cope with their fear, sadness, and pain after losing their safe environments and homes. “In art therapy sessions, children are provided with tools such as canvases, paints, and other mediums and are encouraged to draw freely to express their emotions. As an art therapist, I can interpret theirfeelings through these paintings,” explained Adriana.

“Even though they have been displaced, children still feel a strong connection to their homeland. This was evident in their drawings, which often featured their homes, the Lebanese mountains, and the national flag. While boys tended to draw landscapes and familiar places, girls frequently included symbols of hope, like the sun and butterflies. However, a sense of sadness was also clear—some flags seemed to cry out in pain, and black hearts appeared in many drawings, especially from the girls. The overall tone of their work blended hope with deep sorrow,” added Adriana.

Adriana shared moments from the experience that deeply touched her: “A young girl named Leah ran after us as we were leaving the shelter, begging us to take her home in our car. Another boy asked for extra drawing tools, saying it was his only way to release his pain and feel understood. Even the parents joined in toward the end, becoming emotional as they expressed their feelings on the canvas. It was truly an intense and unforgettable experience.”

At the end of the session, Adriana worked with the children to create a collective painting, asking each one to write their name and add a hopeful, positive drawing. Together, they created an artwork filled with uplifting messages of hope.

Adriana collaborated on the Art Heals project with her sister, Eliane Al Hajj, who funded the project through the media consultancy company that she founded, MEDIUM. Eliane shared: “Help initiatives during war are often focused on meeting basic needs such as food, clothing, and water, but addressing mental health is equally crucial, especially for children who may carry these emotional scars for the rest of their lives.”

“We view the new generation as Lebanon’s future, and protecting their mental health is essential. Given our expertise in art, as an art and media agency, we understand how important it is for art to have a positive impact on society. This is why I decided to fund and support this campaign,” she added.

For this first-time initiative, they invited Rayan Hayek, a well-known Lebanese social media figure and Forbes Middle East Under 30 listee, to help promote the campaign. “I was so happy to be part of this initiative when Adriana reached out to me. I came thinking I would be the one spreading positive energy, but the children amazed me with their incredible positivity, resilience, and immense love for Lebanon. It was such a touching experience that I had tears in my eyes,” added Rayan Hayek.

“This is just the beginning. We have plans to expand this initiative even further, all for the sake of Lebanese children,” Adriana said. “We are funding this initiative ourselves and would love to collaborate with organizations or platforms in the future to take this project to greater heights,” she concluded.

The Conflict in Lebanon

The 2024 Lebanese war erupted on September 23, 2024, following a year of escalating tensions and cross-border attacks between Israel and Hezbollah. The conflict intensified after Hezbollah’s support for Gaza during Israeli operations and the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah by Israel on September 27. By October 1, Israel launched a ground invasion into southern Lebanon, resulting in widespread destruction of villages and infrastructure.

As of November 2024, the war has claimed more than 3,500 lives, including at least 200 children, and injured over 15,000 people, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. Approximately 1.2 million people—nearly 20% of Lebanon’s population—have been displaced, severely straining resources and exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis. The war continues to inflict devastating social and economic consequences on Lebanon.

Ukraine

In Ukraine, Tanya Guralnik, an art therapist from Vinnytsia, helps children displaced by the war. “These are drawings made by children from cities that no longer exist—Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, and others,” Guralnik told The Media Line.

“We saw how children became aggressive and hyperactive. Their drawings are filled with red, black, and depictions of blood. They often draw Putin hanging from gallows or executed. I remember one boy who drew a tank firing at Putin, and the caption on his drawing read, ‘I want to go home.’ But I knew he no longer had a home to return to—his house was gone,” Guralnik said. “Stories like this are countless. And it’s even harder for children from dysfunctional families, with alcoholic parents, which is sadly not uncommon.”

The Conflict in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022, after Russia launched a full-scale invasion, has become Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II. As of November 2024, Ukrainian authorities report that over 12,000 civilians have been killed, 26,000 injured, and nearly 4 million people, including 1 million children, internally displaced, while over 6 million have sought refuge abroad.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported the loss of approximately 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers. Russia occupies one-fifth of Ukraine’s territory, including most of the Donbas region and the Sea of Azov coast. Reports of severe human rights abuses by Russian forces, including rape, torture, and executions, have surfaced, alongside documented patterns of sexual violence. The war has devastated Ukraine’s economy, causing $152 billion in direct damages and $486 billion in projected reconstruction costs, with Western nations providing over $100 billion in financial aid.

Russia

The ongoing war in Russia has deeply affected both society and families. Alla S. and her four children, displaced from their home in the Belgorod region, grapple with constant emotional challenges.

At 12 years old, Alla’s eldest daughter is particularly sensitive to the conflict. “She fully understands the seriousness and fear of what’s happening,” Alla explained. Despite the hardships, the child embraces Ukrainians warmly, making an effort to build friendships and find connections. “For a time, she would hide that we are Russian, instead claiming to be from other post-Soviet nations—anything but Russian,” Alla recounted.

Returning to Russia is not an option for Alla and her children. Their relatives, including the children’s grandmother, remain there. “The children often dream about their grandmother,” Alla said, recalling times when they cried out of fear at the thought of going back to Russia.

Hoping to shield her youngest daughter, just 3 years old, from the trauma of war, Alla remains optimistic. “The other day, she was dissolving a cough tablet, and when it started fizzing, she said, ‘I’m casting a spell! I’m casting a spell for Putin to die!’” The incident reflects the weight of their experiences, even on the family’s youngest members.

Looking forward to the New Year, Alla’s children think about what they want to ask Ded Moroz (Santa Claus). “But their wishes aren’t for toys, Legos, or sweets,” she said. “They wish for the war to end, for their grandmother to join them, and for the bombings to stop.”

The Conflict in Russia

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, launched on February 24, 2022, has had far-reaching effects within its own borders, impacting its military, civilians, and society. Border regions such as Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk have suffered shelling and drone attacks, prompting evacuations and infrastructure damage. By November 2024, Russian military casualties were estimated at 56,585 confirmed deaths via open-source data, with some reports suggesting over 120,000 fatalities. The government has also recruited prisoners for the war, with 17,000 inmates reportedly unaccounted for across 35 regions, likely deployed to the front lines. The conflict has driven an estimated 500,000 to 1 million Russians to flee the country, seeking refuge in nations like Georgia, Armenia, and Turkey. This exodus, coupled with dissent and military losses, has profoundly disrupted Russian society and strained its stability.