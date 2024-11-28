Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested after disrupting New York Thanksgiving parade

New York police arrested a group of pro-Palestinian protesters who briefly interrupted the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday by attempting to block the parade route just ahead of the Ronald McDonald float.

The 98th annual parade, televised nationwide, is part of the tradition of America's Thanksgiving holiday, a spectacle of giant balloons of cartoon characters, marching bands and popular music acts performing live. Thousands line the streets of Manhattan to watch.

"The demonstrators were taken into custody without incident," the New York Police Department said in a statement.

The number of detainees was unknown and charges were pending, the NYPD said.

Protesters disurpt parade

A line of about 20 protesters sat in the street under a steady rain while others behind them held up a banner saying "Don't celebrate genocide" and "Arms embargo now!" as the smiling Ronald McDonald floated overhead, Reuters pictures showed. Police officers clash with protesters during the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, U.S., November 28, 2024. (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

Police at the scene at first advised the demonstrators to leave without intervening, according to a Reuters witness. Then a team of bicycle-mounted officers arrived, clashing with the protesters and carting them away.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who was sworn in on Monday, told NBC Television ahead of the parade that police were not expecting protesters but were ready for them.

"We've got lots of resources out there. We have resources you can see and resources you can't see. We have our canines, we have our drones. We have the full complement of security out there for the parade," Tisch said.