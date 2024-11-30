Biden spotted with book that accuses Israel of settler-colonialism, apartheid

US President Joe Biden was spotted leaving a bookstore in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Friday with a copy of The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917–2017, by Palestinian-American historian Rashid Khalidi.

The purchase occurred during a holiday visit with his family as the nation kicked off the Black Friday shopping season following Thanksgiving. Photos of the outing have circulated all over X/Twitter and international media outlets.

It is unclear if Biden purchased the book or if it was handed to him. Multiple media outlets, including Fox News and The New York Post, have reached out to the White House for comment, but so far, there has been no response.

The New York Post also reached out to Khalidi to ask about his reaction to the president holding his book. “I do not speak to the Post (or the Times, for that matter), so this is not for publication, but my reaction is that this is four years too late,” Khalidi told The New York Post, which clarified that it did not offer or agree to any terms conditioning that response as off the record.

Khalidi's book, first published in 2020, presents a controversial perspective on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The historian, known for his outspoken critiques of Israeli policies, describes Palestine's modern history as "a colonial war waged against the indigenous population by various parties to force them to relinquish their homeland." Khalidi's framing has drawn both praise and criticism for its sharp departure from traditional narratives.

The book highlights key moments such as the 1917 Balfour Declaration, the 1948 establishment of Israel—referred to as “the destruction of Palestine”—Israel’s 1982 invasion of Lebanon, and the “endless, futile peace process.”

Khalidi has previously criticized former US President Donald Trump’s policies, such as relocating the US Embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing the Golan Heights as Israeli territory, calling them discriminatory toward Palestinians. “Conflicts between settlers and indigenous peoples have ended in only three ways,” Khalidi writes, likening Israel’s policies to historical settler-colonial conflicts in North America, Algeria, and South Africa.

The historian also discusses moments of Palestinian resistance and terrorism. He praises the First Intifada as “an extraordinary example of popular resistance against oppression.” Still, he labels the Second Intifada “a major failure” that contributed to the construction of Israel’s separation barrier. Khalidi predicts that “popular resistance will continue to rise,” framing the Palestinian struggle as an enduring battle against colonialism.

Since the October 7 Hamas attacks and the resulting war, Khalidi has intensified his criticism of Israel. In recent interviews, he accused Israel of conducting “ethnic cleansing” in Gaza, stating: “It is completely unclear what Israel’s political objective is. They are conducting ethnic cleansing, pushing the population of northern Gaza into the southern part of the strip. But their political goal is entirely unclear to me.”

What message does this send?

Biden's visible association with Khalidi's book has drawn mixed reactions. While the president has consistently proclaimed himself a supporter of Israel, famously declaring, "You don't have to be a Jew to be a Zionist," his administration's actions have sparked criticism from both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups.

Earlier this year, Biden temporarily halted shipments of heavy munitions to Israel, citing concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza. His decision followed the October 7 Hamas attacks that killed 1,200 Israelis and led to Israel’s military response. Pro-Palestinian activists have criticized Biden’s support for Israel’s actions, with protests outside the White House labeling him “Genocide Joe.” Meanwhile, pro-Israel advocates have expressed frustration over what they perceive as conditions placed on US aid to its ally.