Trump's pick for FBI head, Kash Patel, targeted by Iranian hackers

Iranian hackers targeted Donald Trump's pick for head of the FBI, Kash Patel, sources revealed to CNN on Tuesday night.

Patel was recently informed by the bureau that Iranian hackers had managed to access at least some of Patel's communications.

While Trump's transition spokesman Alex Pfeiffer declined to comment on the hack, he told CNN that Patel was a key part of Trump's first administration's efforts "against the terrorist Iranian regime." cyber hack virus hacking 370 (credit: Jim Urquhart/Reuters)

This is not the first time that Trump's associates has been the target of hacking attempts. One of Trump's attorneys, Todd Blanche, had his phone tapped by China, CNN reported previously.

Who is Kash Patel?

Patel, who during Trump's first term advised both the director of national intelligence and the secretary of defense, has previously called for stripping the FBI of its intelligence-gathering role and purging its ranks of any employee who refuses to support Trump's agenda.

With the nomination of Patel, Trump is signaling that he is preparing to carry out his threat to oust Wray, a Republican first appointed by Trump, whose 10-year term at the FBI does not expire until 2027.

Reuters contributed to this report.