Blinken: Ceasefire oversight mechanism 'is working'

Fundamentally, both Lebanon and Israel want to continue the ceasefire, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who addressed reporters on Wednesday afternoon during a NATO news conference in Brussels.

Blinken indicated the oversight mechanism operated by France and the US is operating as intended to assess allegations of violations.

He declined to respond to "any private diplomatic conversations" between the US, France, Israel, and Hezbollah regarding possible violations.

"All I can tell you is the mechanism that we established with France to make sure that the ceasefire is effectively monitored and implemented is working, and we want to make sure it continues to work," Blinken said.

However, Blinken did not directly respond to a question about Defense Minister Israel Katz's comment on Tuesday in which he said the IDF would be "more ready to strike non-Hezbollah Lebanese targets" should the ceasefire fail.

Instead, the secretary said he thinks Israelis recognize from their history that the best way to have enduring security is through a ceasefire.

"But we have to make sure that it's upheld," Blinken said. "And we're determined to do that."

Not speculating about the future

Blinken said he would not speculate about "what's going to happen in the future" and that he can only talk about the clear interests of the parties: Israel is interested in making sure the terms of the ceasefire are fully implemented by Hezbollah, including moving Hezbollah back to the north.

Israel's interests include making sure the Lebanese Armed Forces are effectively deployed along the border and that they have the authority to deal with arms and infrastructure that they find.

"That's where we are. I'm again very focused on making sure that we carry forward," Blinken said. "Let's see where we are after the initial 60 days."