Cyprus takes delivery of Israeli air defense system, report says

Cyprus has taken delivery of an Israeli air defense system, local media reported on Thursday, as the east Mediterranean island taps new markets to upgrade its defense capabilities after the loss of key supplier Russia.

TV station Sigma said the first deliveries were made on Tuesday. Cypriot officials declined to comment on the specifics of the report.

"The only thing I can say is we will and are doing everything necessary to bolster the deterrence force of Cyprus, not only because we are a country under occupation, but an EU member state in a region of particular geo-strategic importance," Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides told reporters on Thursday.

Cyprus was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974, with the internationally recognized government controlling the south and a breakaway heavily militarised Turkish Cypriot state in the north.

The Barak MX anti-aircraft system will complement and eventually replace the older Russian-made Tor M1. Russia has been a leading supplier of military hardware to Cyprus for decades, but deals tapered off even before a blanket ban on exports in the wake of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, on August 6, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Those sanctions have left Cyprus's existing defense systems short of spare parts, and they cannot be upgraded, a senior Cypriot source told Reuters.

"That is why Cyprus is turning to other countries of the European Union, as well as Israel. As part of that, efforts are underway to upgrade our anti-aircraft umbrella," the source said.

Cyprus's attempts to upgrade

Cypriot officials never openly disclose procurement programs because of ongoing tensions with Turkey.

An attempt by Cyprus to upgrade its anti-aircraft umbrella in 1998 with surface-to-air S-300 missiles from Russia culminated in a military standoff with Turkey, and Nicosia hurriedly diverted the system to Crete.

That acquisition was not supported by either Britain or the US at the time, though relations with Washington have improved markedly in recent years as Cyprus has anchored its policy firmly to the West.