Amnesty International genocide allegations are 'unfounded,' US State Dept. says

The State Department maintained it's continuing to find that allegations of Israel committing genocide in Gaza are unfounded as Amnesty International released its report on Thursday claiming there's enough evidence that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians.

"People are entitled to draw their own conclusions. We disagree with the conclusions of such a report," State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters during a news briefing on Thursday afternoon. "We have said previously and continue to find that the allegations of genocide are unfounded.

Reporters pressed Patel relentlessly over the Department's process for gathering information and the irrefutability of the Department's determinations.

Patel insisted civil society organizations like Amnesty International, human rights groups, and NGOs continue to play a vital role in providing information and analysis related to Gaza and "what's going on."

"But as I've said before," Patel said, "...that we do not, and have not concurred with these past findings regarding genocide." The logo of Amnesty International is seen next to director of Mujeres En Linea Luisa Kislinger, during a news conference to announce the results of an investigation into humans rights abuses committed in Venezuela during protests against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2 (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO)

However, Patel added, that does not change or alter the continued concern the US has as it relates to the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and it does not change the US' continued concern as it relates to the conflicts' impact on civilians and civilian casualties.

Concerns over humanitarian aid

"We continue to stress at every turn that there is a moral and strategic priority for Israel to comply with international and humanitarian law. And that is something we are going to continue to raise with partners in the region and with Israel," Patel said.

Patel said that ultimately, the best thing that can happen for improvement in humanitarian conditions in Gaza and for the release of the remaining hostages is for the parties to work toward an agreement to stop the war.