UK's Starmer extends condolences to UNRWA chief as Lammy promises millions in funding

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered his condolences to the Commissioner-General of UNRWA organization on Thursday for the death of its aid workers in Gaza, the PM shared on X/Twitter.

“UNRWA has my full support, the UK has committed new funding for its vital services,” Starmer said. “We need an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and an increase of humanitarian aid.”

The war in Gaza began when Hamas broke the existing ceasefire on October 7, 2023, when they invaded southern Israel, murdered some 1200 people, and took over 250 hostages.

UNRWA, an organization established by the UN to support Palestinians, has faced a barrage of criticism and funding disruptions after evidence mounted that many of its workers had either participated in the Oct. 7 terror attacks or had also been in the employ of Hamas. Illustrative image of UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90, Canva, JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS)

Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy also defended UNRWA on Thursday, posting on X, “UNRWA is the backbone of humanitarian operations in Gaza, providing support for Palestinian civilians that no other organization can match. Israel must ensure UNRWA can operate. We are providing £13 million in additional support.”

Philippe Lazzarini, the chief of UNRWA, has also shared several social media posts accusing Israel of orchestrating a disinformation campaign against the agency - despite Israel frequently sharing evidence that Hamas has a hold on UNRWA.

UNRWA's Hamas ties

The New York Times reported earlier this week on documentation proving that 24 UNRWA staff belonging to 24 UNRWA schools were in the employ of Hamas and or Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

According to the confidential document, most of these UNRWA employees served in Hamas's military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades. In addition, a majority had important roles in UNRWA schools, serving as principals or deputy principals.

While UNRWA workers have frequently been outed as Hamas employees, including a senior UNRWA official who was outed as a Hamas commander in Lebanon, it is unclear what actions the organization has taken to clear the agency of terror influence.

Israel voted to outlaw UNRWA in October. Despite much international criticism of the move, Israel’s supporters insist it is a necessary move.

One such supporter, Ayelet Samerano, is the mother of hostage Yonatan Samerano. Samerano was abducted by UNRWA social worker Faisal Ali Musalam Naami on Oct.7 and has since advocated for her son, demanding Lazzarini pressure Hamas to release Yonatan.

“They are teaching children from the moment they are born to hate people,” she told interviewers while discussing the ban on UNRWA.

