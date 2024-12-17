Virginia man convicted for sending cryptocurrency to ISIS members

A Virginian man was convicted for attempting to financially support ISIS, the US Department of Justice reported on Monday.

Mohammed Azharuddin Chhipa, from Springfield, Virginia, was convicted last week for collecting and sending money to female ISIS members in Syria in an attempt to finance their escape prison camps as well as supporting ISIS fighters.

Chhipa used social media accounts to raise funds, converting them to cryptocurrency before transferring the money to Turkey, where it was smuggled to ISIS members in Syria.

He was assisted by a British-born ISIS member living in Syria who was involved in raising funds for prison escapes, terrorist attacks, and ISIS fighters, the US Department of State reported.

Hundreds of thousands in crypto

The US Department of Justice stated that, in total, Chhipa had sent out over $185,000 in cryptocurrency. Representation of cryptocurrency bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken November 29, 2021 (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)

The jury found Chhipa guilty of one count of conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization and four counts of providing and attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Chhipa faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 5, 2025.

The FBI is currently investigating the case.