Appeals court upholds $5 million verdict against Trump in sexual abuse case

A federal appeals court upheld the jury’s verdict finding Donald Trump guilty in his $5 million sexual abuse case against writer E. Jean Carroll, CNN reported on Monday.

According to CNN, Trump challenged the verdict by alleging that the trial judge had made several errors. However, the court denied his request for a new trial.

Trump alleged that among the errors in the case was the fact that the judge allowed testimony from two other women who claimed Trump sexually assaulted them.

However, the appeals court concluded that given the strength of Carroll’s case, any errors that may have been made did not affect Trump’s rights to the point where a new trial would be warranted.

“Both E. Jean Carroll and I are gratified by today’s decision. We thank the Second Circuit for its careful consideration of the parties’ arguments,” said Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney. E. Jean Carroll, former U.S. President Donald Trump rape accuser, arrives at Manhattan Federal Court for the continuation of the civil case, in New York City, U.S., May 8, 2023. (credit: REUTERS)

A separate jury awarded Carroll $83.3 million after finding Trump guilty of defamation by denying the sexual abuse, saying she “wasn’t his type” and suggesting the story was fabricated to boost her book sales. CNN reported that Trump also appealed this verdict.

Trump does not face any jail time

Trump was only found liable for sexual abuse and battery, CNN reported.

The jury did not find him guilty of raping Carroll.

“The American people have re-elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate, and they demand an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and a swift dismissal of all of the Witch Hunts, including the Democrat-funded Carroll Hoax, which will continue to be appealed,” Trump’s incoming White House communications director said in a statement.

"We look forward to uniting our country in the new administration as President Trump makes America great again,” Cheung said.