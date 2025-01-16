Progressive reps. re-up calls for war crime accountability for Israel, Hamas in wake of ceasefire

Some of Israel's most outspoken critics in Congress -- who all called for a ceasefire within weeks after October 7 -- reacted to news of Israel and Hamas's ceasefire and hostage agreement on Wednesday with calls for accountability for war crimes on both sides.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) called the announcement of the ceasefire agreement welcome news.

"I’m relieved to see hostages and Palestinian detainees being released as part of the deal, bringing much-needed comfort to their families who have endured so much," Omar wrote on X.

However, she continued, an urgent need remains.

"We must permanently end the genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza, humanitarian aid needs to increase exponentially to avoid continued suffering," Omar said. "And work toward a just and lasting peace and self-determination for the Palestinian people." Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) speaks at the Lincoln Memorial during the 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' march in support of racial justice, in Washington, US, August 28, 2020. (credit: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Families grieving since October 7

Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley said since October 7, families from the Middle East to her district have been grieving for the "1,200 Israelis murdered by Hamas, for the tens of thousands of civilians killed in the genocide in Gaza unleased by the Israeli military and aided by U.S. dollars, for the hostages yet to be reuined with their loved ones and those who have died in captivity, and for the death and destruction Palestinians have been subjected to for over a year."

Pressley called the deal the first step toward healing from the traumas endured and toward rebuilding Gaza and said the agreement must be honored and made permanent.

"As the global movement for peace continues to watch this deal unfold, this is a reminder of the power of diplomacy. And I am devastated to say that it didn't have to come to this," she said. "Thousands of lives could have been saved if all parties pursued a diplomatic solution sooner."

Pressley said she's committed to advocating for a just and lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians alive, saving lives and "preventing a horrific conflict like this from ever happening again."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called the ceasefire announcement "welcome, overdue news." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

He said both sides must honor the deal and implement it as quickly as possible, the senseless killing must stop and the hostages must be released. The UN and aid organizations must be finally allowed "unfettered access to all areas of the Gaza strip," he added.

"This is just the first step to restoring peace," he continued. "The international community must insist that the ceasefire be sustained and formalized. A plan for rebuilding Gaza and establishing peaceful Palestinian governance of the area must be laid out."

Sanders concluded that there must be accountability for the "many war crimes committed by both sides in this terrible conflict."

In a statement, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said she first called for a ceasefire 10 days after Hamas's horrific attack on Israel.

"It was clear to me then that innocent lives on all sides would continue to pay the price for this war -- and that has sadly been the case as hostages have been killed and others held for over a year," she wrote. "More than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed, Gaza has been pushed to famine, entire families have been killed, and rising regional tensions have threatened more civilians throughout the Middle East."

Jayapal said everything must be done to ensure that both sides uphold their commitments.

"We must also ensure that those responsible for war crimes and violations are held fully responsible," she added.

Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-IL) said it's heartbreaking that tens of thousands of Palestinians were "wiped out alongside thousands of Israeli civilians being separated from their families to get to this point."

This is a triumph in diplomacy from President Biden and a step in the right direction that will surely save countless lives, he added.

"I have been consistently critical of the brutal manner in which Netanyahu has responded in Gaza to the October 7th attacks from Hamas and hope that this ceasefire deal will not just be a temporary reprieve," Jackson said. "But rather the first step for lasting peace."

Indiana's Rep. Andre Carson also touted his immediate call for a ceasefire in October 2023, and legislation he led for humanitarian aid and an end to civilian violence.

"A ceasefire brings us one step closer toward peace for both neighbors to live side by side in safety & security," he said. "I’m hopeful this deal will be in effect by Sunday so hostages can be returned to their families and Palestinians can begin the process of rebuilding their lives. The road to recovery is long — but finally, today, there is reason to hope."

In a statement, Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) said after nearly 15 months, Palestinian children can soon go to bed without worrying whether bombs will destroy their families and homes, Hamas will have to release innocent and suffering hostages and the Israeli government will have to end its bombardment of Gaza.

"We must remain vigilant and ensure this is a lasting ceasefire that paves the way for peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis," Casar said.

Neither Rep. Rashida Talib (D-MI) or Rep. Alexandia Ocasio-Cortez released statements.