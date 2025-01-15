Qatar set to confirm Israel, Hamas agreement of Gaza hostage-ceasefire deal

A three-stage deal to release hostages has been reached • Ninety-eight hostages remain in Gaza, 33 to be released in first phase

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, AMICHAI STEIN
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani seen with a placard calling for a hostage deal (photo credit: Canva, FLASH90, SHUTTERSTOCK)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani seen with a placard calling for a hostage deal
(photo credit: Canva, FLASH90, SHUTTERSTOCK)

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani is set to announce that Israel and the Palestinian terror group Hamas have agreed to a three-stage deal to release the 98 remaining hostages held in Gaza at a press conference scheduled for Wednesday evening.

Thirty-three hostages are reportedly set to be released in the first phase of the deal.

Negotiations would resume in regard to the latter stages of the hostage deal, with the goal of releasing all the hostages, on the 16th day of the agreed ceasefire, a source told The Jerusalem Post.

A hostage ribbon symbol at a demonstration calling for a hostage release deal on December 28, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
A hostage ribbon symbol at a demonstration calling for a hostage release deal on December 28, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Read the latest Jerusalem Post stories on the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas:

Final draft of hostage deal presented to Hamas after 'breakthrough,' official says

Smotrich demands assurances that deal won't end war

Timeline of hostages: Rescues, releases, ceasefire talks

Israel 'caught off guard' by Hamas flexibility in hostage deal talks

Stay updated with the latest news!

Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter

Subscribe Now

Mixed reports came out on Wednesday whether Hamas had agreed to a deal or not, saying the terror group gave 'the green light' but not a written approval.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also expected to convene a security cabinet meeting on Thursday to discuss IDF action following the agreement.

Jerusalem Post Staff and Reuters contributed to this report.



Related Tags
Israel
Gaza
Hamas
Hamas Ceasefire
The October 7 Massacre
Gaza hostages
Israel-Hamas War